Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PAG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Penske Automotive Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 45.38% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PAG has returned 46.19% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.56%. This means that Penske Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, PAG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.94% this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track PAG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.