Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of PDC Energy (PDCE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PDCE and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
PDC Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PDCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE's full-year earnings has moved 41.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, PDCE has gained about 82.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.94% on average. This means that PDC Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, PDCE belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 66.69% so far this year, so PDCE is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PDCE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.