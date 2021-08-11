We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 9.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 53.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 3.56% on average. This shows that RH is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 45.29% so far this year, so RH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to RH as it looks to continue its solid performance.