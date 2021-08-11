Back to top

Has Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Textainer Group Holdings (TGH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Textainer Group Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 33.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TGH has returned 78.68% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.53%. This shows that Textainer Group Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TGH is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.62% this year, meaning that TGH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGH as it looks to continue its solid performance.


