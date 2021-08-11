Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Stock Down 9.4% Since Q2 Earnings Release

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. ( PTEN Quick Quote PTEN - Free Report) have dropped 9.4% since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on July 29. This downward stock movement could possibly be triggered by a wider-than-expected loss reported for the second quarter, the sequential increase in operating expenses and a lack of contribution from the company’s contract drilling segment. The decline in price performance has also been induced by falling oil prices over the past few days. Delving Deeper Patterson-UTI reported second-quarter adjusted net loss of 54 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Bottom-line results can be attributed to a disappointing operating performance at the contract drilling segment, primarily due to less number of operational rigs. However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter's figure of 56 cents due to higher contribution from pressure pumping and directional drilling segments. The company’s total quarterly revenues of $291.77 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295 million. However, the top line improved 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. In July, Patterson-UTIagreed to buy Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for $295 million, which comprises the debt load of the latter to be cleared by the former. The purchase price includes the issuing of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock as well as a cash payment of $30 million. The deal is scheduled to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, contingent on regulatory clearances, usual closing conditions and Pioneer shareholders’ approval. Segmental Performance Contract Drilling: Revenues totaled $141.7 million, down 17.2% year over year. The unit lost $58.2 million in the second quarter, wider than the year-ago loss of $30.7 million, plagued by a decrease in both operating days (from 7,450 to 6,652) and the number of rigs operational (from 82 to 73). Pressure Pumping: Revenues of $112 million rose 88.2% from the year-ago figure of $59.5 million. Moreover, the segment’s operating loss narrowed to $23.9 million from $68.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, attributable to improved pricing and utilization. Directional Drilling: Revenues summed $24.9 million, up 111.8% year over year. Also, the segment’s operating loss narrowed to $5.1 million from a loss of $14.4 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020, attributable to increasing activity, led by 70% growth in the number of rigs on which the company provides directional drilling services. Other Operations: Revenues were $13.2 million, 65.62% above the year-ago quarter’s $7.97 million. The unit also posted an improved quarterly loss of $3.3 million from a loss of $10.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Capital Expenditure & Financial Position In second-quarter 2021, Patterson-UTI spent $38.1 million on capital programs (compared with $49.7 million in the second quarter of 2020). As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had $216.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $901.9 million as long-term debt. This Houston, TX-based company maintained its quarterly dividend of 2 cents a share, payable Sep 16, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Sep 2, 2021. Outlook Based on contracts currently in place, Patterson-UTI expects its third-quarter 2021 rig count to average 37 rigs under term contracts. As the onshore driller foresees a ramp-up in drilling activity, the company expects 81 rigs, on average, indicating a rise from 73 rigs reported in the second quarter of 2021. For third-quarter 2021, the company expects depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expenses to be $141 million while selling, general and administrative expenses are estimated at $23 million. For 2021, the company expects an effective tax rate of 17%. Zacks Rank & Key Picks Patterson-UTI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN Quick Quote DVN - Free Report) , Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. ( CLR Quick Quote CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Stock Down 9.4% Since Q2 Earnings Release
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN - Free Report) have dropped 9.4% since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on July 29.
This downward stock movement could possibly be triggered by a wider-than-expected loss reported for the second quarter, the sequential increase in operating expenses and a lack of contribution from the company’s contract drilling segment. The decline in price performance has also been induced by falling oil prices over the past few days.
Delving Deeper
Patterson-UTI reported second-quarter adjusted net loss of 54 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents.
Bottom-line results can be attributed to a disappointing operating performance at the contract drilling segment, primarily due to less number of operational rigs.
However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter's figure of 56 cents due to higher contribution from pressure pumping and directional drilling segments.
The company’s total quarterly revenues of $291.77 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295 million. However, the top line improved 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In July, Patterson-UTIagreed to buy Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for $295 million, which comprises the debt load of the latter to be cleared by the former.
The purchase price includes the issuing of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock as well as a cash payment of $30 million. The deal is scheduled to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, contingent on regulatory clearances, usual closing conditions and Pioneer shareholders’ approval.
Segmental Performance
Contract Drilling: Revenues totaled $141.7 million, down 17.2% year over year. The unit lost $58.2 million in the second quarter, wider than the year-ago loss of $30.7 million, plagued by a decrease in both operating days (from 7,450 to 6,652) and the number of rigs operational (from 82 to 73).
Pressure Pumping: Revenues of $112 million rose 88.2% from the year-ago figure of $59.5 million. Moreover, the segment’s operating loss narrowed to $23.9 million from $68.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, attributable to improved pricing and utilization.
Directional Drilling: Revenues summed $24.9 million, up 111.8% year over year. Also, the segment’s operating loss narrowed to $5.1 million from a loss of $14.4 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020, attributable to increasing activity, led by 70% growth in the number of rigs on which the company provides directional drilling services.
Other Operations: Revenues were $13.2 million, 65.62% above the year-ago quarter’s $7.97 million. The unit also posted an improved quarterly loss of $3.3 million from a loss of $10.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Capital Expenditure & Financial Position
In second-quarter 2021, Patterson-UTI spent $38.1 million on capital programs (compared with $49.7 million in the second quarter of 2020). As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had $216.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $901.9 million as long-term debt.
This Houston, TX-based company maintained its quarterly dividend of 2 cents a share, payable Sep 16, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Sep 2, 2021.
Outlook
Based on contracts currently in place, Patterson-UTI expects its third-quarter 2021 rig count to average 37 rigs under term contracts. As the onshore driller foresees a ramp-up in drilling activity, the company expects 81 rigs, on average, indicating a rise from 73 rigs reported in the second quarter of 2021.
For third-quarter 2021, the company expects depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expenses to be $141 million while selling, general and administrative expenses are estimated at $23 million.
For 2021, the company expects an effective tax rate of 17%.
