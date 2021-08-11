In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of August 9, 2021
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products.Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to robust business trends in the apparel industry, which helped the company to swing back to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results, with earnings and sales also increasing on a year over year and two-year basis. The top line benefited from strength in its Old Navy and Athleta brands, growth in the Gap business in North America, and market share gains. This along with improved margins aided the bottom line. The company continued to witness strong momentum in its digital business. Digital sales increased 61% year on year and 82% sequentially. Also, the reopening of majority of the company’s stores aided sales. The sturdy top line performance and strong margins helped the company return to bottom line growth.
The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS - Free Report) operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States.Container Store Group came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 300%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company’s shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future.