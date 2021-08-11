We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
Over 900 companies are expected to report earnings this week.
With FAANG having reported, the Street has moved on but you shouldn’t. There are still some popular growth stocks that have yet to report.
Some of this week’s companies have top earnings charts, and others have struggled in 2021.
These are 5 of the most popular companies this week.
Are they buying opportunities now?
1. eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) hasn’t missed during the pandemic. That’s impressive as many companies missed to start the year last year. eBay is one of the few tech stocks that has seen big gains in 2021, with shares up 30% year-to-date. It’s also cheap, with a forward P/E of just 16. Will it keep beating even on the economic reopening?
2. Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) has beat every quarter since its 2020 IPO. This will be its 4th earnings report as a public company. Shares have struggled in 2021, falling 2.6% year-to-date. Shares aren’t cheap, however, with a forward P/E of 155.
3. The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) has beat big 4 quarters in a row thanks to its streaming service. But as the country reopens, are the big streaming gains over? Shares are down 2.5% year-to-date. And it now trades with a forward P/E of 76. Is valuation a problem?
4. Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) has posted both a miss and a beat in its first 2 quarters in as a public company but shares have struggled in 2021. Since its IPO shares are up just 3.7%. Is the Street mispricing the shares?
5. Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) also went IPO in 2020. It has beat 2 out of the last 3 quarters. But the Street has turned against this mortgage provider. Shares are down 29% year-to-date and are trading under their IPO price. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.7. Was 2020 the peak in housing and mortgages?