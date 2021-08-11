The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Thermo Fisher Scientific, McDonald's, Union Pacific Corp, Gilead Sciences and Uber

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 11, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) , McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) , Union Pacific Corporation (UNP - Free Report) , Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD - Free Report) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher, McDonald's and Union Pacific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) , McDonald's Corp. (MCD - Free Report) , and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP - Free Report) . These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Thermo Fisher have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry over the past year (+33.2% vs. +17.2%) on the back of the company's acquisitions-driven growth profile. The notable transactions in that respect are the Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon.
The company delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2021 on the back of accelerated growth in its Base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. A slowdown in COVID-19 testing demand in the past few months, however, led to a huge fall in the company’s pandemic response revenues.
(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)
McDonald's shares have gained +10.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Restaurants industry’s gain of +11.1%, however, it’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s efforts to strengthen its position through various sales initiatives as well as its increased focus on franchising bode well.
More than 80% of the company’s restaurants across 100 markets globally provide delivery. It has been making every effort to drive growth in international markets. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions lately. Pandemic-induced uncertainties as well as weak comps in France and Germany, are major concerns for the company.
(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)
Shares of Union Pacific have gained +7.4% in the year to date period against the Zacks Rail industry’s gain of +5.5%. The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent uncertainties induced by the pandemic.
With economic activities gaining pace, overall volumes are improving. In second-quarter 2021, overall volumes improved 22% year over year with the metric improving at all three units, bulk, industrial and premium owing to higher shipments. Increase in expenses on fuel, however, is leading to an uptick in operating costs.
(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Gilead Sciences and Uber.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.