Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Aug 11, 2021

  • Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) rose 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.
  • Sysco Corp.’s (SYY - Free Report) shares rallied 6.5% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • Novanta Inc.’s (NOVT - Free Report) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM - Free Report) shares fell 2.5% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.95, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58.

