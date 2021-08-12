Oracle (ORCL) Rolls Out MySQL Autopilot Feature: Key Takeaways

Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) rolled out MySQL Autopilot feature for its MySQL Heatwave service at no extra costs to Heatwave clients. The new capabilities are available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform on all 30 Oracle cloud regions.
Powered by advanced machine learning technology, MySQL Autopilot offers nine new automation functionalities to bolster the performance of MySQL HeatWave. MySQL Heatwave is a “in-memory query accelerator” belonging to Oracle’s MySQL Database service.
The new feature automates several attributes of high-query performance like loading of data, execution of query, provisioning, and management of failures, noted Oracle.
Oracle also launched MySQL Scale-out Data Management solution. The solution is designed to boost the performance of data reload into HeatWave service by up to 100 times, per the company’s estimates.
With the addition of latest features, HeatWave can now offer 13 times improved price/performance compared with
Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) Redshift with AQUA, according to the company.
HeatWave also offers 35 times and 15 times improved price/performance against
Snowflake ( SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report) and Microsoft’s ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Azure Synapse, per Oracle’s estimates.
HeatWave can back a cluster size of 64 nodes and can process up to 32 terabyte (TB) of data. Earlier, Heatwave was supporting a cluster size of 24 nodes and could process 12 TB of data.
A Look at Some of Autopilot’s Capabilities
MySQL Autopilot includes capabilities like auto provisioning, auto data placement, auto encoding, auto query plan improvement, auto parallel load, auto change propagation, auto query time estimation, auto scheduling and auto error recovery.
Auto provisioning facilitates calculation of number of HeatWave nodes needed to run workloads by sampling table data on which analytics is needed, noted the tech giant. As a result, clients are not required to manually calculate the size of their cluster.
In cases where one or few nodes is/are unresponsive due to software/hardware glitch, auto error recovery helps procure new nodes and is capable of reloading essential data.
While most of the databases leverage the concept of First In, First Out (FIFO), HeatWave utilizes auto scheduling capability to schedule queries. Auto scheduling enables customers to split short running queries from the queue and “prioritize” these over long running queries to slash wait time.
With the new Autopilot functionality, HeatWave query optimizer can execute more queries and bolster overall system performance.
Lucrative Database Management Market Bodes Well
Oracle is one of the well-known players in the database management systems (“DBMS”) domain, supported by its strength in cloud technology. DBMS refers to software services aimed at creation, retrieval, storage management of data in the database.
The worldwide DBMS market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 12.4% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $125.6 billion,
per a report from Expert Market Research.
Addition of new functionalities like MySQL Autopilot is expected to further boost the adoption of Oracle’s MySQL Database service and provide it a competitive edge in this lucrative space against the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and SAP SE as well as other big and small players.
In December 2020, Oracle
announced the availability of its Oracle MySQL Database Service integrated with MySQL Analytics Engine.
At present, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see t
he complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Rolls Out MySQL Autopilot Feature: Key Takeaways
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) rolled out MySQL Autopilot feature for its MySQL Heatwave service at no extra costs to Heatwave clients. The new capabilities are available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform on all 30 Oracle cloud regions.
Powered by advanced machine learning technology, MySQL Autopilot offers nine new automation functionalities to bolster the performance of MySQL HeatWave. MySQL Heatwave is a “in-memory query accelerator” belonging to Oracle’s MySQL Database service.
The new feature automates several attributes of high-query performance like loading of data, execution of query, provisioning, and management of failures, noted Oracle.
Oracle also launched MySQL Scale-out Data Management solution. The solution is designed to boost the performance of data reload into HeatWave service by up to 100 times, per the company’s estimates.
Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus
Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote
With the addition of latest features, HeatWave can now offer 13 times improved price/performance compared with Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) Redshift with AQUA, according to the company.
HeatWave also offers 35 times and 15 times improved price/performance against Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) and Microsoft’s (MSFT - Free Report) Azure Synapse, per Oracle’s estimates.
HeatWave can back a cluster size of 64 nodes and can process up to 32 terabyte (TB) of data. Earlier, Heatwave was supporting a cluster size of 24 nodes and could process 12 TB of data.
A Look at Some of Autopilot’s Capabilities
MySQL Autopilot includes capabilities like auto provisioning, auto data placement, auto encoding, auto query plan improvement, auto parallel load, auto change propagation, auto query time estimation, auto scheduling and auto error recovery.
Auto provisioning facilitates calculation of number of HeatWave nodes needed to run workloads by sampling table data on which analytics is needed, noted the tech giant. As a result, clients are not required to manually calculate the size of their cluster.
In cases where one or few nodes is/are unresponsive due to software/hardware glitch, auto error recovery helps procure new nodes and is capable of reloading essential data.
While most of the databases leverage the concept of First In, First Out (FIFO), HeatWave utilizes auto scheduling capability to schedule queries. Auto scheduling enables customers to split short running queries from the queue and “prioritize” these over long running queries to slash wait time.
With the new Autopilot functionality, HeatWave query optimizer can execute more queries and bolster overall system performance.
Lucrative Database Management Market Bodes Well
Oracle is one of the well-known players in the database management systems (“DBMS”) domain, supported by its strength in cloud technology. DBMS refers to software services aimed at creation, retrieval, storage management of data in the database.
The worldwide DBMS market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 12.4% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $125.6 billion, per a report from Expert Market Research.
Addition of new functionalities like MySQL Autopilot is expected to further boost the adoption of Oracle’s MySQL Database service and provide it a competitive edge in this lucrative space against the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and SAP SE as well as other big and small players.
In December 2020, Oracle announced the availability of its Oracle MySQL Database Service integrated with MySQL Analytics Engine.
At present, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here