Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Darling Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 31.57% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DAR has returned 27.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.97% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Darling Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DAR belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.58% so far this year, so DAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track DAR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


