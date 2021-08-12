We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Darling Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 31.57% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DAR has returned 27.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.97% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Darling Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, DAR belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.58% so far this year, so DAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track DAR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.