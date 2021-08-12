We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Voestalpine (VLPNY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Voestalpine (VLPNY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Voestalpine is one of 251 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VLPNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLPNY's full-year earnings has moved 48.88% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, VLPNY has moved about 25.24% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 15.51% on average. As we can see, Voestalpine is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, VLPNY is a member of the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.78% so far this year, meaning that VLPNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to VLPNY as it looks to continue its solid performance.