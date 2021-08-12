Stericycle's (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL Quick Quote SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same.
Adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but increased 45.7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher adjusted income from operations, favorable tax rate, lower interest expenses and net favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.
Revenues of $672.7 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and grew 12.5% year over year on the back of favorable impact of the ongoing economic recovery from COVID-19 and quality of revenue initiatives. These were partially offset by the impact of divestitures.
Over the past year, shares of Stericycle have gained 2.9% compared with 13.1% rise of the
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues by Service
Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues increased 3.9% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an organic basis to $463 million. The segment contributed 69% of total revenues.
Secure Information Destruction revenues improved 37.5% year over year on a reported basis and 34.2% organically to $209.7 million. The segment contributed 31% of total revenues. Revenues by Geography
Revenues from North America were $542.6 million, up 10.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% organically. International revenues of $130.1 million increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 20.6% organically.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $269.1 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin was 40%, up from 39.5% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted operating income was $105.7 million, up 23.9% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 15.7%, up from 14.3% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $130.4 million, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.4%, up from 19% in the prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Stericycle exited second-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $61.7 million compared with $50 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.60 billion compared with $1.65 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $87.2 million of net cash from operating activities and capex was $35 million in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $52.2 million in the quarter.
