New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) is a technology company that designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG - Free Report) is a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a network of independently operated stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

