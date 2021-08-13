We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) is a technology company that designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG - Free Report) is a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a network of independently operated stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
