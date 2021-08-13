We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jones Lang (JLL) Agrees to Acquire Skyline AI, Boosts Tech Focus
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) — popularly known as JLL — has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence firm Skyline AI. The move comes as part of JLL’s efforts to gain a competitive edge in the origination and analysis of the real estate market.
The company will provide its client with tools to predict property values and identify new investment opportunities, and help them take decisions as to when raise rent, renovate or sell the property.
Skyline AI makes use of unique data sets, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to process data quickly. It uses proprietary models to process data from more than 300 data sources and tracks 10,000 attributes, including owner information, property characteristics, demographics, historical transactions and debt for 400,000 multifamily properties across the United States. By identifying the most accurate information, the company helps investors maximize their investment and leasing opportunities.
Per Richard Bloxam, CEO of Global Capital Markets, JLL, "When you combine the intelligence of the best advisors on the ground with a quantitative expert team and AI data analysis, you get insights that are beyond human and create a competitive edge for JLL and our clients."
According to Guy Zipori, co-founder and CEO of Skyline AI, "JLL provides the perfect platform to realize our vision of transforming CRE using AI."
Since 2018, JLL’s global venture fund JLL Spark has been serving as an investor in Skyline AI.
JLL has a diversified range of real estate product and services, as well as an extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets, which helps it operate as a single-source provider of real estate solutions. Its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to help grow market share and win relationships. The company’s data-driven and experiential technology platform is providing a competitive edge and will likely boost client engagements.
