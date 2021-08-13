We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCEI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.72. Over the past year, BCEI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.90 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 6.72.
Investors should also recognize that BCEI has a P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Within the past 52 weeks, BCEI's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.52.
Finally, we should also recognize that BCEI has a P/CF ratio of 7.08. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.45. Over the past year, BCEI's P/CF has been as high as 9.21 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 3.56.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bonanza Creek Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCEI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.