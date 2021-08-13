Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP loss of 28 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and wider than year-ago quarter’s 26 cents.

Total revenues increased 34% year over year to $316.4 million and beat the consensus estimate by 1.58%.

Region wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 58%, 25%, 12% and 5% of second-quarter revenues, respectively. Revenues from North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America increased 35%, 33%, 23% and 15% year over year, respectively.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions revenues (80.6% of revenues) increased 24% year over year to $236 million. Business Solutions revenues (19.4% of revenues) surged 75.5% to $45.9 million.

In the second quarter, Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenues were $967.3 million, up 22% year over year.
 

Wix.com Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Collections were $343 million, up 29% year over year. Creative Subscriptions increased 21% year over year to $263 million. Business Solutions surged 66% to $79.8 million.

Online commerce accounted for 35% of total collections, up 33% year over year. Business Solutions Revenue and Collections were up 75% and 66%, year over year, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 810 basis points (bps) to 71.1%.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, grew 100 bps year over year to 32%. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 38.9% compared with year-ago quarter’s 50.6%.

Wix reported non-GAAP operating loss of $17.5 million compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $17 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2021, Wix had $927.5 million in cash compared with $1.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. As of Jun 30, 2021, long-term debt was reported at $834.4 million compared with $919 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $21.8 million during the second quarter compared with $18.5 million in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow was $14.7 million compared with $14.6 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2021, Collections are projected to be $355-$365 million, indicating an improvement of 26-30% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Revenues are expected between $311 million and $317 million, suggesting growth of 26-30% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Wix.com raised its full-year 2021 outlook. Collections are now projected in the range of $1.40-$1.44 billion, indicating an improvement of 27-30% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Earlier, the company guided Collections in the range of $1.44-$1.46 billion.

Revenues are now expected between $1.255 billion and $1.27 billion, indicating growth of 27-28% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Earlier, the company guided revenues in the range of $1.280-$1.29 billion.

The company now anticipates free cash flow in the range of $60-$65 million.

