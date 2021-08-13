In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Envestnet, Inc (ENV) - free report >>
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Envestnet, Inc (ENV) - free report >>
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Ideanomics (IDEX) in Q2 Earnings?
Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 16, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ideanomics’ second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $31 million, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across Ideanomics' business. Strategic acquisitions have been acting as another tailwind.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is projected at a loss of a penny. The company incurred a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ideanomics this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Ideanomics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
IDEANOMICS INC Price and EPS Surprise
IDEANOMICS INC price-eps-surprise | IDEANOMICS INC Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.7% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.