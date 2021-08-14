Gladstone (GAIN) Taps Debt Market With $117M Notes Offering

Gladstone Investment Corporation ( GAIN Quick Quote GAIN - Free Report) recently priced a public offering of notes worth $117 million in aggregate principal amount. The notes, which are set to mature on Nov 1, 2028, will carry an interest of 4.875%.
The company also ceded the underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $17.6 million principal amount of notes to cover any overallotments to the offering. Awaiting certain customary closing conditions, this offering is anticipated to close on Aug 18, 2021.
The notes may be redeemed in part from time to time or in whole at any time at the company’s discretion on or after Nov 1, 2023. Gladstone will make interest payment on the notes on a quarterly basis, starting Nov 1, 2021. Such payments will be made on Feb 1, May 1, Aug 1 and Nov 1 of each year.
The company anticipates utilizing the net proceeds from the offering in a number of purposes, including redeeming all of its outstanding 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025, repaying part of the amount drawn under its revolving credit facility, funding any new opportunistic endeavors and tapping liquidity for general corporate contingencies.
Gladstone’s efforts to strengthen its near-term liquidity in these testing times, and resorting to raising capital through the debt market amid the current low-interest-rate environment are strategic fits. However, the note offering increases the company’s long-term debt obligation. As of Jun 30, it had $171 million of debt. The notes offering might lead to a further increase in interest expenses, thereby limiting bottom-line growth.
Nonetheless, with an improving times interest earned ratio as well as $26.8 million of cash and cash equivalents (as of Jun 30, 2021), Gladstone carries a lower likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.
Franklin Resources, Inc. ( BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report) priced a public offering of two series of notes, aggregating $450 million in principal amount. This includes all or part of its $300-million, 2.800% notes due 2022, along with $250 million of Legg Mason’s 3.950% senior notes maturing in 2024. (Read more: Franklin to Procure Capital With $450M of Notes Offering)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN Quick Quote HBAN - Free Report) also resorted to a private offering of unsecured subordinated notes. The company priced $500 million in principal amount of fixed-to-fixed rate notes at 100% of the aggregate principal amount. The notes carry a coupon rate of 2.487% and are set to mature in 2036.
Gladstone currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company gained 25.4%, outperforming the industry's growth of 13.9%.
Recently in August 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) priced a public offering of two series of notes, aggregating $450 million in principal amount.
This includes all or part of its $300-million, 2.800% notes due 2022, along with $250 million of Legg Mason’s 3.950% senior notes maturing in 2024. (Read more: Franklin to Procure Capital With $450M of Notes Offering)
In the same month, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN - Free Report) also resorted to a private offering of unsecured subordinated notes. The company priced $500 million in principal amount of fixed-to-fixed rate notes at 100% of the aggregate principal amount. The notes carry a coupon rate of 2.487% and are set to mature in 2036.
