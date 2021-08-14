We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) closed at $213.64, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 5.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, STZ is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.
STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.7% and -0.29%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.8.
It is also worth noting that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.