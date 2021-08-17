In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
AllianceBernstein (AB) Up 1.5% as July AUM Rises on Inflows
Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) have rallied 1.5% since the announcement of assets under management (AUM) for July 2021 last week. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $748 billion grew 1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.
At the end of July, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 2.5% sequentially to $334 billion. Fixed Income AUM inched up 0.6% from June 2021 to $317 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was stable at $97 billion.
In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $332 billion was up almost 1% from the previous month. Both Retail AUM and Private Wealth AUM increased 1.7% on a sequential basis to $299 billion and $117 billion, respectively.
AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.
Shares of AllianceBernstein have surged 50% so far this year, outperforming the 34.8% rally of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) has reported preliminary AUM balance of $1,557.3 billion for July 2021. This reflects a marginal increase of 0.3% from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021
Invesco’s (IVZ - Free Report) preliminary month-end AUM of $1,528.4 billion for July 2021 represented a marginal rise of 0.2% from the prior month. The rise was mainly driven by net inflows of $3.5 billion. During the month, AUM balance wasn’t materially impacted by market returns or foreign exchange rate movements.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Jul 31, 2021. This reflects a marginal increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.