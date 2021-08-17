Back to top

AllianceBernstein (AB) Up 1.5% as July AUM Rises on Inflows

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) have rallied 1.5% since the announcement of assets under management (AUM) for July 2021 last week. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $748 billion grew 1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.

At the end of July, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 2.5% sequentially to $334 billion. Fixed Income AUM inched up 0.6% from June 2021 to $317 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was stable at $97 billion.

In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $332 billion was up almost 1% from the previous month. Both Retail AUM and Private Wealth AUM increased 1.7% on a sequential basis to $299 billion and $117 billion, respectively.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.

Shares of AllianceBernstein have surged 50% so far this year, outperforming the 34.8% rally of the industry.
 

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) has reported preliminary AUM balance of $1,557.3 billion for July 2021. This reflects a marginal increase of 0.3% from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021

Invesco’s (IVZ - Free Report) preliminary month-end AUM of $1,528.4 billion for July 2021 represented a marginal rise of 0.2% from the prior month. The rise was mainly driven by net inflows of $3.5 billion. During the month, AUM balance wasn’t materially impacted by market returns or foreign exchange rate movements.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Jul 31, 2021. This reflects a marginal increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.


