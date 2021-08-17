Back to top

Company News for Aug 16, 2021

  • Shares of Embraer S.A. (ERJ - Free Report) jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.24 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30 per share.
     
  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s (DSEY - Free Report) shares gained 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.16 per shares, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
     
  • Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) declined 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share.
     
  • The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS - Free Report) shares increased 1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
     

