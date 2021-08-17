Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Conduent (CNDT) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Conduent (CNDT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CNDT recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Moving Average Chart for CNDT

Over the past four weeks, CNDT has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CNDT's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting CNDT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Conduent Inc. (CNDT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today