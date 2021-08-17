Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 17. For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.51-$1.54 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, implying growth of 21.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings per share are expected to be97-99cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share,which indicates growth of 26.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 15.82%, on average. Factors to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Agilent (A) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 17.
For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.51-$1.54 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, implying growth of 21.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
Earnings per share are expected to be97-99cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share,which indicates growth of 26.9% from the year-ago reported figure.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 15.82%, on average.
Factors to Consider
Agilent’s solid momentum across the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group segment is expected to have driven its top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter. The strong environment in the pharma market and strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms are likely to have aided the segmental performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s solid execution of cross-lab strategy is expected to have benefited the performance of the Agilent Cross Lab Group segment inthe quarter under review.
The growing demand for genomics instrumentation and consumables is expected to have accelerated revenues generation within the Diagnostics and Genomics Group segment of the company.
Apart from these, expanding product portfolio and strong end-marketmomentum must have been the key growth driversin the to-be-reported quarter.
In the fiscal third quarter, Agilent expanded the use of its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay in patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer in the European Union.
It unveiled three InfinityLab Bio Liquid Chromatography systems, specifically designed to address the requirements of the biopharma industry.
It released a new exome design named SureSelect Human All Exon V8 that delivers extensive and latest coverage of protein coding regions from RefSeq, CCDS and GENCODE in both clinical and translational research.
The impacts of all these endeavors are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming results.
The buyout of Resolution Bioscience, which bolstered its capabilities in next-generation sequencing-based cancer diagnostics, is likely to have continued benefiting the performance of the company’s diagnostics and genomics business in the quarter-to-be-reported.
However, COVID-led disruptions are expected to have been overhangs.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Agilent has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3.