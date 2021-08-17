We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Hot Retail Earnings Charts
Earnings season is winding down but it’s not over yet.
About 260 companies are expected to report earnings this week including many of the big cap retailers.
Retail has been a popular reopen trade as the consumer has over a trillion in extra cash on the sidelines due to the pandemic shut downs.
These 5 retailers are some of the best in the business, with stellar earnings surprise track records and several of them trading at, or near, all-time highs.
Two of them also have big international business, including in China, which will be something to watch this week.
Is the Delta variant outbreak of the coronavirus impacting business both in the US and overseas? Has consumer spending behavior changed?
Or is there smooth sailing thanks to Back-to-School spending?
1. Home Depot (HD - Free Report) has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was during the pandemic, in 2020. But it has now beat 4 quarters in a row and is again trading near its all-time highs. Is the home, and gardening, still red hot?
2. Target (TGT - Free Report) has beat 10 quarters in a row, which, of course, includes during the pandemic. Impressive. It has one of the best retail charts of 2021, with shares up 48% year-to-date. That’s more than double that of the S&P 500. With shares at new 5-year highs, does it have more gas left in the tank?
3. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 5 quarters. It was hit hard by the initial pandemic shutdowns as it doesn’t have a large online business and its stores were mostly closed as it wasn’t an essential retailer. But it has strong brands, including Home Goods, which should still be hot due to the nesting trend. Will it see a big Back-to-School boost at its other brands including TJ Maxx and Marshalls?
4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and that miss was in 2020 when the coronavirus hit the globe. It has a big international business which includes Europe and China. Shares are near all-time highs going into the report. They aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 45. Is it too hot to handle this quarter?
5. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the past 5 years. That’s a great earnings surprise track record. The owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman has seen a big turnaround in its shares off the 2020 lows. They are up 42% year-to-date and yet still trade with a forward P/E of just 14. But are they seeing a China slowdown thanks to the latest COVID outbreak?