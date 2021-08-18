We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI - Free Report) logged profits of $1.18 million or 9 cents per share for second-quarter 2021 compared with a profit of $1.13 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.
The company registered revenues of around $8.5 million for the quarter, up roughly 11% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.6 million. The higher sales are attributable to shipping of orders that missed the cut-off for first-quarter 2021, and also sales that could not be shipped in the first quarter due to the lack of raw materials resulting from shipping delays.
Flexible Solutions International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Flexible Solutions International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flexible Solutions International Inc. Quote
Segment Highlights
Sales from the company’s Energy and Water Conservation products for the reported quarter rose roughly 12% year over year to around $0.1 million, supported by higher customer orders.
Sales of Biodegradable Polymers and Chemical Additives increased roughly 11% year over year to around $8.4 million in the quarter, aided by higher customer orders.
Financials
Flexible Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $5.3 million, up around 10% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $2 million at the end of the quarter, down around 38% year over year.
Outlook
Flexible Solutions said that it expects raw material and shipping costs to constrain its margins in the second half of 2021. However, it remains confident of maintaining its recent growth in the second half of this year and through 2022.
The company also noted that new opportunities continue to unfold in applications such as detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction and agriculture to further grow sales in NanoChem. Flexible Solutions also expects its cash resources to be adequate to meet its cash flow requirements and future commitments.
Price Performance
Shares of Flexible Solutions are up 29.4% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 22.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Flexible Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) and AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 489.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 168% in a year.
ArcelorMittal has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,731.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up around 199% in the past year.
AdvanSix has an expected earnings growth rate of around 160.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained roughly 160% in the past year.