New Strong Sell Stocks for August 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS - Free Report) is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) offers online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) is a technology company that provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD - Free Report) operates as an insurance agency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.

