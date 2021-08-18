We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS - Free Report) is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) offers online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) is a technology company that provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD - Free Report) operates as an insurance agency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.
