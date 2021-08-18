Should Value Investors Pick Paramount Group (PGRE) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?
One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put Paramount Group, Inc. ( PGRE Quick Quote PGRE - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks: PE Ratio
A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.
On this front, Paramount Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 9.8, as you can see in the chart below:
This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.3. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Paramount Group’s current PE level puts it noticeably below its midpoint over the past five years.
Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 24.5. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.
We should also point out that Paramount Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 10.5, which is higher than the current level. So, it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near term.
P/S Ratio
Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.
Right now, Paramount Group has a P/S ratio of about 2.7. This is somewhat lower than the S&P 500's average of 5.1. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.
If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.
Broad Value Outlook
In aggregate, Paramount Group currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Paramount Group a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.
For example, the P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 9.1, which is somewhat better than the industry average of 16.3). Clearly, PGRE is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles. What About the Stock Overall?
Though Paramount Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of C. This gives PGRE a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B.
Meanwhile, the company's recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen one downward and no upward revision in the past sixty days period, while the full year estimate has seen two upward revisions and no downward revisions in the same time period. As a result, the consensus estimate for the current quarter has declined 4.5% and the full year has risen by 2.3%,in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:
The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates that while analysts have some apprehensions about the stock in the immediate future, the stock’s growth story might be good over the long term. Thus, we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.
Bottom Line
Paramount Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Also, the company’s prospects seem encouraging due to favorable broader factors, as it has a strong industry rank (top 37%). In fact, over the past year, the industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:
So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.
