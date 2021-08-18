Should Value Investors Pick Preferred Apartment (APTS) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?
One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ( APTS Quick Quote APTS - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks: PE Ratio
A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.
On this front, Preferred Apartment has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 10.04, as you can see in the chart below: Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.27. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Preferred Apartment’s current PE level puts it marginally below its midpoint over the past five years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 25.89. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, we should point out that Preferred Apartment has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 11.70, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.
P/S Ratio
Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.
Right now, Preferred Apartment has a P/S ratio of about 1.21. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 5.07 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
If anything, APTS is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.
Broad Value Outlook
In aggregate, Preferred Apartment currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Preferred Apartment a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.
For example, the PEG ratio for Preferred Apartment is just 1.67, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 6.01. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, APTS is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles. What About the Stock Overall?
Though Preferred Apartment might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of A. This gives APTS a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores
here >>) Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been trending higher. The current quarter as well as the full year has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower. As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 22.2% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased 17.6%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:
This favorable trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.
Bottom Line
Preferred Apartment is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Furthermore, a robust industry rank (among the Top 47%) and a solid Zacks Rank instills investor confidence.
However, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall as over the past three years, the industry has underperformed the broader market, as you can see below: Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite the poor past performance of the industry, a good industry rank signals that the stock is likely to benefit from favorable broader factors in the immediate future. Add to this the positive estimate revisions and robust value metrics, and we believe that we have a strong value contender in Preferred Apartment.
Image: Bigstock
