Turtle Beach (HEAR) Launches Torch Microphone in Global Market
Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) recently announced the worldwide availability of its debut studio-grade USB microphone — Torch. The product is part of its ROCCAT brand and is particularly designed for budding content creators, streamers and gamers.
The Torch microphone is equipped with professional mixer-style controls that enable the user to fine-tune and adjust volume settings with utmost ease. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring. Thanks to its dual condenser design, the device delivers studio-grade audio with 24-bit audio quality.
The Torch microphone is also equipped with ROCCAT’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The three different RGB lighting zones change color based on the device mode or pattern selected. Its driver-free plug and play setup eliminates the need of any complicated software and is perfectly compatible with a plethora of microphone boom arms. Contactless quick mute is another innovative feature.
The microphone offers a unique broadcast-quality sound ranging from a simple whisper to loud and in-game reactions to cater to a wide variety of user profile. It features three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an out-of-the-box experience, including Cardioid – for gaming enthusiasts; Stereo – for vocals and instruments; and Whisper pattern – for the faintest of sound that still needs to be heard.
The San Diego, CA-based audio technology company acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market.
ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally. Supported by a talented team of professionals, it hosts some of the premier esports personalities from Europe and the United States to inform about new concepts on the back of technologically advanced and visually appealing products.
Backed by such credentials and superior features, Torch’s availability in the global market will likely help ROCCAT to tap lucrative opportunities in the thriving content creation market. The device is currently available at a MSRP of $99.99.
Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, innovation, quality products and retail partnerships. It has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is a tailwind.
The stock has gained 43% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 31.9%.
