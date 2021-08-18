We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 13 cents per share.
Revenues
Total revenues for second-quarter 2021 came in at $16.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million by 7.2%.
Further, total revenues were down 12.6% year over year. The year-over-over year decline in revenues was due to the pandemic’s impact on its retail segment and reduced orders from a major customer in the manufacturing segment.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Segment Details
Retail revenues for second-quarter 2021 decreased 4.9% year over year to $5.7 million. This reflects a 12% decrease in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water due to the closing of Grand Cayman Island to tourists in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bulk revenues came in at $6.7 million for second-quarter 2021, up 14.1% from the prior-year figure. The increase in revenues was due to a 7% increase in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.
Manufacturing revenues amounted to $0.55 million for the second quarter, down 85.4% year over year. The year-over year decline was due to a decrease in orders from Aerex’s former largest customer.
Services revenues were $3.76 million for the second quarter, up 8.3% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was due to contribution from new operating and maintenance contracts.
Other Details
General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 3.5% from the year-ago level to $4.72 million.
Interest income for the reported quarter was $0.17 million, up 59% from the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2021 were $41.2 million, down from $43.8 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2021 was $0.15 million compared with $0.13 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
Here are some other players from the water utility space that have reported second-quarter earnings:
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) , Essential Utilities (WTRG - Free Report) and California Water Service Group’s (CWT - Free Report) second-quarter earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%, 10.3% and 102.7%, respectively.