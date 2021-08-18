We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Exxon Mobil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 24.02% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, XOM has moved about 35.71% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.06% on average. As we can see, Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, XOM is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.23% so far this year, so XOM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to XOM as it looks to continue its solid performance.