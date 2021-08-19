5 Country ETFs Hover Around All-Time Highs

The global markets have been steady thanks to easy money and fiscal policies as well as easing COVID-led restrictions. Low income producing bonds have led many investors to park money in the equity world. All-world ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF ( ACWI Quick Quote ACWI - Free Report) is up more than 14% versus 19% gains in the S&P 500.
Among the several markets, there are a few countries that have seen surging stocks. Their stock indexes have been hovering around all-time highs. Below we highlight a few of them:
India
India’s equity market has been on a tear lately. Easing Covid-induced restrictions, falling COVID-19 cases, healthy earnings and global easy money policy have led to the upsurge. A shift from physical assets and low-yielding fixed-income securities are forcing investors to bet big on equities, per Susmit Patodia, Director, Portfolio Manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company,
as quoted on Moneycontrol. As a result, stocks are trading at an all-time high level. FPI investment or foreign portfolio investment in the primary market of India amounted to $3 billion, which is a considerable portion of the $5.2 billion raised by companies through IPOs. India 50 iShares ETF ( INDY Quick Quote INDY - Free Report) – Up 15.3% YTD India MSCI iShares ETF ( INDA Quick Quote INDA - Free Report) – Up 14.9% YTD Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI) – Up 21.4% YTD Switzerland
The Swiss stock market is also hovering around an all-time high. The sentiment remained bullish around the country’s stock exchange as continued optimism over growth helped to counterbalance worries about coronavirus.
Switzerland iShares MSCI ETF ( EWL Quick Quote EWL - Free Report) ) – Up 14.4% YTD Franklin Switzerland ETF (FLSW) – Up 14.4% YTD Netherlands
The rise of semiconductor stocks has been the tailwind here. Three semiconductor industry stocks, namely ASM, which has gained 79% since the beginning of this year, ASML Holding (+70.6%), and BE Semiconductor (+59%) have been the rising stars, as pointed by
an article published on capital.com. Netherlands iShares MSCI ETF ( EWN Quick Quote EWN - Free Report) – Up 23.9% YTD France
The French index
CAC-40 has advanced about 22% this year, being among Eurozone’s top performers. France’s GDP grew 0.9% (beating expectations slightly) in the second quarter despite lockdowns. Consumer spending growth shot up and corporate investment grew as the restrictions had less impact on activity than the previous outbreaks. France Franklin FTSE ETF (FLFR ) – Up 18.6% YTD Ireland
Davy Group, one of the largest financial services companies in Ireland, has upped its forecast for that country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth
this year to 10%, from a previous forecast of 4.8%. The boom in the multinational sector and exports are expected to expand by 15% each this year. COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. "We are forecasting an exceptionally strong rebound in consumer spending, up 6.5% in the second quarter, up 5.5% in the third quarter, close to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter," the group said, as quoted on rte. No wonder, stocks have hit highs. Ireland iShares MSCI ETF ( EIRL Quick Quote EIRL - Free Report) ) – Up 21.3% YTD
Image: Bigstock
5 Country ETFs Hover Around All-Time Highs
