5 Country ETFs Hover Around All-Time Highs

The global markets have been steady thanks to easy money and fiscal policies as well as easing COVID-led restrictions. Low income producing bonds have led many investors to park money in the equity world. All-world ETF iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI - Free Report) is up more than 14% versus 19% gains in the S&P 500.

Among the several markets, there are a few countries that have seen surging stocks. Their stock indexes have been hovering around all-time highs. Below we highlight a few of them:

India

India’s equity market has been on a tear lately. Easing Covid-induced restrictions, falling COVID-19 cases, healthy earnings and global easy money policy have led to the upsurge. A shift from physical assets and low-yielding fixed-income securities are forcing investors to bet big on equities, per Susmit Patodia, Director, Portfolio Manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, as quoted on Moneycontrol. As a result, stocks are trading at an all-time high level. FPI investment or foreign portfolio investment in the primary market of India amounted to $3 billion, which is a considerable portion of the $5.2 billion raised by companies through IPOs.

India 50 iShares ETF (INDY - Free Report)  – Up 15.3% YTD

India MSCI iShares ETF (INDA - Free Report) – Up 14.9% YTD

Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI)– Up 21.4% YTD

Switzerland

The Swiss stock market is also hovering around an all-time high. The sentiment remained bullish around the country’s stock exchange as continued optimism over growth helped to counterbalance worries about coronavirus.

Switzerland iShares MSCI ETF (EWL - Free Report) ) – Up 14.4% YTD

Franklin Switzerland ETF (FLSW) – Up 14.4% YTD

Netherlands

The rise of semiconductor stocks has been the tailwind here. Three semiconductor industry stocks, namely ASM, which has gained 79% since the beginning of this year, ASML Holding (+70.6%), and BE Semiconductor (+59%) have been the rising stars, as pointed by an article published on capital.com.

Netherlands iShares MSCI ETF (EWN - Free Report) – Up 23.9% YTD

France

The French index CAC-40 has advanced about 22% this year, being among Eurozone’s top performers. France’s GDP grew 0.9% (beating expectations slightly) in the second quarter despite lockdowns. Consumer spending growth shot up and corporate investment grew as the restrictions had less impact on activity than the previous outbreaks.

France Franklin FTSE ETF (FLFR) – Up 18.6% YTD

Ireland

Davy Group, one of the largest financial services companies in Ireland, has upped its forecast for that country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year to 10%, from a previous forecast of 4.8%. The boom in the multinational sector and exports are expected to expand by 15% each this year. COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. "We are forecasting an exceptionally strong rebound in consumer spending, up 6.5% in the second quarter, up 5.5% in the third quarter, close to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter," the group said, as quoted on rte. No wonder, stocks have hit highs.

Ireland iShares MSCI ETF (EIRL - Free Report) ) – Up 21.3% YTD


