Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock
Rent-A-Center (RCII - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Rent-A-Center, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
12 Month EPS
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share, which is a change of +51.92% from the year-ago reported number.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rent-A-Center has increased 8.36% because four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $6.04 per share represents a change of +71.1% from the year-ago number.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for Rent-A-Center versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 11.81% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Rent-A-Center currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Rent-A-Center shares have added 13% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.