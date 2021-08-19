We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why it is Worth Investing in ABB Stock Right Now
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) currently boasts solid prospects on strength in its end markets, acquired assets, organic growth investments and a sound capital-deployment strategy.
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $77.3 billion. In the past three months, it has gained 12.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.
Solid End Markets: ABB has been benefiting from strength in its end markets, including buildings, automotive, marine & ports, renewables and food and beverage in the quarters ahead. The company is likely to continue gaining from growth across most short-cycle businesses as well as improvement in service and several process-related businesses. For 2021, it anticipates generating year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 10% (on a comparable basis).
Acquisition Benefits: The company completed the acquisition of Codian Robotics B.V. in October 2020. The buyout has been allowing it to expand the technological expertise and product portfolio of its Robotics & Discrete Automation segment. Also, its collaborations with renowned companies will likely be beneficial.
Rewards to Shareholders: ABB remains committed to rewarding shareholders through share-buyback programs and dividend payouts. In the first half of 2020, the company paid out dividends worth $1,726 million to shareholders. In April 2021, it launched a share repurchase program, through which it intends to buy back shares worth of up to $4.3 billion. The repurchase program is expected to remain operational till Mar 23, 2022.
Estimate Revisions: In the past 30 days, analysts have increasingly become bullish on the company, as evident from positive earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has trended up from $1.33 to $1.36 on three upward estimate revisions versus none downward. Over the same timeframe, the consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has trended up from $1.59 to $1.62 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) , Eaton Corporation plc (ETN - Free Report) and Rexnord Corporation (RXN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
AZZ delivered an earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Eaton delivered an earnings surprise of 10.87%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Rexnord Signal delivered an earnings surprise of 11.96%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.