AMG vs. SEIC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Affiliated Managers Group (AMG - Free Report) or SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Affiliated Managers Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SEI Investments has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SEIC has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

AMG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.53, while SEIC has a forward P/E of 16.18. We also note that AMG has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SEIC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35.

Another notable valuation metric for AMG is its P/B ratio of 2.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SEIC has a P/B of 4.72.

These metrics, and several others, help AMG earn a Value grade of A, while SEIC has been given a Value grade of C.

AMG stands above SEIC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AMG is the superior value option right now.


