Image: Bigstock
Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $40.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 6.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.82%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.7 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.
BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $87.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.47% and +2.72%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.