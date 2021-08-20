We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE - Free Report) is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT - Free Report) is a specialty medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Trevena, Inc. (TRVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.2% downward over the last 30 days.
