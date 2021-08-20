Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE - Free Report) is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT - Free Report) is a specialty medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.2% downward over the last 30 days.

