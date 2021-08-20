We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
ON Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's full-year earnings has moved 29.65% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ON has returned 25.21% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.93%. This means that ON Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, ON belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.44% so far this year, meaning that ON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.