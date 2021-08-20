We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ryder System (R) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Ryder System (R - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ryder System is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 26.18% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that R has returned about 18.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 6.34% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ryder System is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, R belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.08% so far this year, meaning that R is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
R will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.