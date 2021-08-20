Plexus (PLXS) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Plexus (
PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . Shares have added about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Plexus due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Plexus Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Plexus reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6%. The figure decreased 17.5% year over year.
Revenues of $814.4 million beat the consensus mark by 1.8%. However, the figure decreased 5% year over year due to lower Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) revenues. APAC revenues decreased 7.3% year over year to $447 million. EMEA revenues were $76 million, down 17.4%. However, revenues in the Americas increased 4.2% to $319 million. Plexus won 31 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $275 million in annualized revenues. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.1 billion in annualized revenues. Market Sector Details
Industrial revenues fell 3.6% year over year to $372 million and accounted for 45.7% of total revenues. Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector.
Healthcare/Life Sciences revenues decreased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter to $324 million. The sector accounted for 39.8% of total revenues. Aerospace/Defense revenues decreased 16.3% year over year to $118 million and accounted for 14.5% of total revenues. Notably, the top 10 customers of the company accounted for 55% of net revenues. Operating Details
Gross profit on a GAAP basis decreased 10.7% year over year to $74.1 million. Gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.1%.
Selling and administrative expenses (4.5% of revenues) decreased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter to $38.3 million. Plexus reported adjusted operating income of $37.6 million, down 18% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 4.6% Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 3, 2021, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $303.3 million compared with $294.5 million as of Apr 3, 2021.
As of Jul 3, 2021, the company had long-term debt of $187.7 million compared with $239 million as of Apr 3, 2021. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, cash flow provided by operations was $42.7 million. The company reported free cash flow of $31.5 million. ROIC (tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over two quarters) was 15.9% for third-quarter fiscal 2021, much higher than Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital of 8.1%. Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are projected between $875 million and $915 million. GAAP operating margin is expected between 4.8% and 5.2%.
GAAP earnings are expected between $1.13 and $1.29 per share. Industrial revenues are expected to increase low double digit. Both Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense revenues are anticipated to increase high single digit. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 10.98% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Plexus has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Plexus has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
