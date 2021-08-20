A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Verizon Communications (
Why Is Verizon (VZ) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Verizon due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Verizon Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Wireless Traction, View Up
Verizon reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with the top and bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by a disciplined network strategy for long-term growth along with a focused roadmap for technology leadership, the company witnessed a healthy demand curve across core businesses. Verizon expects to continue this momentum throughout the year driven by customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans and revised its earlier guidance to better reflect the improving business conditions.
Net Income
On a GAAP basis, net income for the June quarter improved to $5,949 million or $1.40 per share from $4,839 million or $1.13 per share in the prior-year quarter buoyed by healthy top-line growth. Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter was $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents.
Revenues
Total quarterly operating revenues increased 10.9% year over year to $33,764 million with growth across all the business segments. Driven by strength across core business verticals and strong demand for seamless broadband connectivity, Verizon recorded healthy wireless service revenue growth and solid performance within the fiber optic service (Fios) unit. In addition, the company witnessed a steady recovery in wireless equipment revenues and uptick in advertising that fueled a robust Verizon Media performance. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $32,688 million.
Segment Results
Consumer: Total revenues from this segment increased 11.2% year over year to $23,477 million owing to solid wireless equipment revenues due to high activation levels. Service revenues were up 5.1% to $16,709 million while wireless equipment revenues surged 47.7% to $4,739 million due to higher work-from-home-driven customer activities. Other revenues totaled $2,029 million, up 1.2% year over year.
Verizon offered various Mix and Match pricing in both wireless and home broadband plans. With most company-operated retail stores being fully opened and customer activities resuming to pre-pandemic levels, the company witnessed increased adoption of 5G devices and premium unlimited plans. During the quarter, Verizon recorded 350,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions. This comprised 197,000 phone net additions and 234,000 other connected device net additions, partially offset by 81,000 tablet net losses. Total retail postpaid churn was 0.83% while retail postpaid phone churn was 0.65%. The company recorded 92,000 Fios Internet net additions with increasing work-from-home trend. However, Verizon registered 62,000 Fios Video net losses in the quarter, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Nevertheless, solid broadband subscriber growth is likely to drive segment revenues in the near future as the company expanded Fios Forward to support digital inclusion and provide opportunities for underserved households to thrive in the digital world.
Segment operating income improved 6.1% to $7,497 million for operating margin of 31.9%, down from 33.5% in the year-ago quarter. Segment EBITDA increased 4.9% to $10,397 million, reflecting a margin of 44.3% compared with 47% in the prior-year quarter.
Business: Segment revenues were up 3.7% to $7,762 million as Verizon responded effectively to handle increased traffic needs while meeting a surge in demand for connectivity and devices for advanced communications, security and video products from business enterprises. The company recorded 178,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in the quarter, including 78,000 phone net additions.
The segment’s operating income declined to $856 million from $946 million in the year-ago quarter owing to high operating expenses for respective margins of 11% and 12.6%. Segment EBITDA were down 4.5% to $1,871 million for a margin of 24.1% compared with 26.2% in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenues from Verizon Media were up 49.7% to $2.1 billion driven by strong advertising trends as live sports and events returned to pre-pandemic levels in the quarter. During the quarter, the company inked a deal with Apollo Global Management, Inc. to sell its media business — Verizon Media — for $5 billion. The deal covers Verizon Media’s assets, including iconic brands such as Yahoo and AOL, and leading ad tech and media platform businesses. This carve-out will allow Verizon Media to aggressively pursue growth areas.
Other Details
Total operating expenses increased 10.9% year over year to $25,599 million due to high infrastructure investments, while operating income increased 10.9% year over year to $8,165 million owing to higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $12,185 million from $11,542 million for respective margins of 36.1% and 37.9%. During the quarter, Verizon aimed to harness the power of the newly acquired C-Band spectrum for faster 5G rollout across the country and started the installation of equipment from Ericsson and Samsung Electronics. It also inked deals with two of the leading independent operators of wireless communication towers in the United States, while deploying signal repeaters from two different firms at multiple points across its network to augment 5G Ultra Wideband coverage and improve end-user experience.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the first six months of 2021, Verizon generated $20,438 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $23,552 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $11,722 million, down from $13,702 million in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had $4,657 million in cash and cash equivalents with $144,894 million of long-term debt.
Guidance Up
With strong first-half performance and healthy growth momentum, Verizon revised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. The company presently expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.35 per share, up from earlier projections of $5.00 to $5.15. Total wireless service revenues are likely to grow in the range of 3.5-4%, up from 3% expected earlier.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Verizon has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Verizon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.