We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Water Works' (AWK) Hawaii Unit Files for Rate Hike
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) announced that its unit Hawaii American Water has filed an application to set new rates for its Hawaii Kai wastewater customers. The last rate revision request was filed in 2011 and since then, the company has invested $32 million in improving the wastewater treatment service.
If the rates are approved by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission without any change, it will become effective around Jul 15, 2022. The monthly rate for average single family customer would increase from $67.08 to $81.27. For multi-family customers, the monthly service cost would increase from $57.08 to $69.16.
Rate hikes at regular intervals are essential and aid utility service providers to generate funds so that they can carry on with long-term infrastructure upgrade work.
Aging Infrastructure Needs Funding
The U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure is aging, and gradually nearing the end of its effective service life. Per the findings of the American Society of Civil Engineers, water main breaks occur every two minutes in the United States due to aging of the existing water infrastructure. Pipeline breaks result in the wastage of 6 billion gallons of potable water each day and add to the loss of water utility operators.
Per the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association, an estimated $750 billion investment is necessary to maintain and expand the drinking water and wastewater service to meet demand over the next 20 years.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the availability of $6.5 billion in water infrastructure funding, which will provide more than $13 billion in water infrastructure projects. The American Jobs Plan has provisions for $111 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure upgrade.
In addition to government funding, water utilities like American Water Works, Essential Utilities (WTRG - Free Report) , California Water Service (CWT - Free Report) and Middlesex Water (MSEX - Free Report) , among others, are making regular investments to upgrade aging water and wastewater infrastructure. These investments are essential to provide 24x7 potable water and sewer services to customers.
Price Performance
Shares of American Water have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.