Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM - Free Report) provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) is a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) provides business and consumer financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - free report >>

Senesco Technologies Inc. (ELOX) - free report >>

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) - free report >>

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples fin-tech medical