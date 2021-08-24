Vishay (VSH) Expands Product Portfolio Via Latest Inductor

Vishay Intertechnology ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) has added Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A to its automotive Grade IHLP inductors. The inductor is highly efficient and well designed to make the most out of the board space. It also has the ability to operate at a high temperature of more than 180 degree Celcius. Further, it is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps as well as entertainment and navigation systems. In addition, it reduces noise of motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting as well as heating and ventilation blowers. The recent launch has strengthened the company’s inductor offerings. It has also bolstered the overall product portfolio. Vishay Benefits From Inductor Market Prospects
The inductors market has been growing recently due to increasing adoption of consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Usage of inductors in these products is driving the market.
According to 360 Research Reports, the global inductors market value was 2.889 billion in 2020. The market is likely to hit $3.474 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.2% during the period of 2021-2027. We note that Vishay’s growing inductor portfolio will help it in expanding presence in the booming inductor market. Apart from the latest launch, Vishay introduced industry’s first composite inductor named Vishay Dale IHLP-7575GZ-51 that operates at a high temperature of more than 155 degree Celcius, suitable for computer, telecom and industrial applications. Further, the company’s introduction of Vishay Dale IHXL-1500VZ-5A — an automotive Grade through-hole inductor that also operates at high temperature of more than 155 degree Celcius — remains noteworthy. All these endeavors are expected to accelerate its revenue generation from the inductor product line. It is to be noted that the inductors product segment generated revenues of $86 million (11% of total revenues) in the second-quarter 2021, which increased 29% on a year-over-year basis. Expanding Product Portfolio
Apart from the latest launch, Vishay recently launched T24 series comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors that are suitable for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.
Additionally, Vishay unveiled 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET to provide high-power density and efficiency for isolated as well as non-isolated topologies. The company also introduced high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor, ideal for aerospace, industrial, medical and military applications. Further, Vishay’s launch of an integrated proximity sensor that consumes less power and compensates high temperature remains noteworthy. We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include ON Semiconductor ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) , Digital Turbine ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) . While ON Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Digital Turbine and Advanced Micro Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for ON Semiconductor, Digital Turbine and Advanced Micro Devices are currently projected at 52.3%, 50% and 44.6%, respectively.
