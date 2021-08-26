Back to top

Barclays (BCS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Barclays (BCS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BCS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for BCS

BCS has rallied 6.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests BCS could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BCS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BCS for more gains in the near future.


