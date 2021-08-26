We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Beam Global (BEEM - Free Report) is a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.
Kamada Ltd. (KMDA - Free Report) develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Phunware, Inc. (PHUN - Free Report) provides integrated software platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.
