New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Beam Global (BEEM - Free Report) is a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA - Free Report) develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN - Free Report) provides integrated software platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.

