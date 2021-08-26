We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is YETI Holdings (YETI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 5.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, YETI has returned 45.44% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.99%. This shows that YETI Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, YETI is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.32% so far this year, meaning that YETI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track YETI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.