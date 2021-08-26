Nokia (NOK) Partners Union Wireless, Installs AirScale Radio Gear

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently collaborated with a telecommunications services provider — Union Wireless — to replace the latter’s existing RAN equipment with its avant-garde AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio. The partnership is part of Union Wireless’ “Rip and Replace” initiative. The field-proven communications equipment is software-enabled and supports both O-RAN Alliance and 5G standards for reliable connectivity. At a time when the telco industry is inundated by high-speed connectivity demands with turnkey solutions to modernize the overall network infrastructure, the move is likely to be highly beneficial for Union Wireless. Nokia’s AirScale is recognized as the industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution that offers massive capacity scaling with ultra-low latency. The portfolio supports all radio access technologies and several frequency bands globally, and aids operators to minimize their future capital expenditures. This energy-efficient technology also maximizes the value of both licensed and unlicensed spectrum while bridging the gap between IT and telco. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver high-capacity mobile connectivity for better performance and minimize network complexity with low cost of ownership. The AirScale radios are designed for all site requirements, thanks to compact and easy to deploy form factors. Per the agreement, Union Wireless will initially deploy 4G service that can further be upgraded to 5G for an enhanced subscriber experience while complying with the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act. Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G radios will be installed across Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah. Apart from establishing a revamped connectivity infrastructure on the back of next-gen radios, the Finland-based telco equipment vendor will aid Union Wireless with deployment and integration services. These include Radio Frequency design and cluster optimization, ground and tower work, installation and commissioning. The latest deployment initiative is expected to be a game-changer for both the entities by enabling businesses and residents to thrive in the ever-changing digital era. Thanks to Nokia’s state-of-the-art equipment, the companies plan to extend the alliance by delivering crucial 4G and 5G services in the rural areas of the continental United States, in turn delivering the best service to customers. Nokia aims to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rivals. It is on track to deliver on its three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. With 175 commercial 5G deals and 68 live 5G operator networks, the company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 49.3% in the last six months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nokia (NOK) Partners Union Wireless, Installs AirScale Radio Gear
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently collaborated with a telecommunications services provider — Union Wireless — to replace the latter’s existing RAN equipment with its avant-garde AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio. The partnership is part of Union Wireless’ “Rip and Replace” initiative.
The field-proven communications equipment is software-enabled and supports both O-RAN Alliance and 5G standards for reliable connectivity. At a time when the telco industry is inundated by high-speed connectivity demands with turnkey solutions to modernize the overall network infrastructure, the move is likely to be highly beneficial for Union Wireless.
Nokia’s AirScale is recognized as the industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution that offers massive capacity scaling with ultra-low latency. The portfolio supports all radio access technologies and several frequency bands globally, and aids operators to minimize their future capital expenditures.
This energy-efficient technology also maximizes the value of both licensed and unlicensed spectrum while bridging the gap between IT and telco. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver high-capacity mobile connectivity for better performance and minimize network complexity with low cost of ownership.
The AirScale radios are designed for all site requirements, thanks to compact and easy to deploy form factors. Per the agreement, Union Wireless will initially deploy 4G service that can further be upgraded to 5G for an enhanced subscriber experience while complying with the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act. Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G radios will be installed across Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.
Apart from establishing a revamped connectivity infrastructure on the back of next-gen radios, the Finland-based telco equipment vendor will aid Union Wireless with deployment and integration services. These include Radio Frequency design and cluster optimization, ground and tower work, installation and commissioning.
The latest deployment initiative is expected to be a game-changer for both the entities by enabling businesses and residents to thrive in the ever-changing digital era. Thanks to Nokia’s state-of-the-art equipment, the companies plan to extend the alliance by delivering crucial 4G and 5G services in the rural areas of the continental United States, in turn delivering the best service to customers.
Nokia aims to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rivals. It is on track to deliver on its three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. With 175 commercial 5G deals and 68 live 5G operator networks, the company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 49.3% in the last six months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.2%.
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), InterDigital and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.