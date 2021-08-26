We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Fastly, Inc. (FSLY - Free Report) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Genasys Inc. (GNSS - Free Report) is a communication company that designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD - Free Report) operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN - Free Report) provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT - Free Report) operates as a digital media and promotions technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.
