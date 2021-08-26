Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY - Free Report) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS - Free Report) is a communication company that designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD - Free Report) operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN - Free Report) provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT - Free Report) operates as a digital media and promotions technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.

